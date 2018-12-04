Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee Wishes Her a Happy 38th Birthday with Kissing Booth Photo

Jenna Dewan is receiving a special happy birthday from boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The Tony Award-winning actor, 43, shared a series of photo booth images of himself and the actress, who turned 38 on Monday, in which he wished her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” Kazee wrote in the caption.

The two got playful while posing in the photo booth, making faces, laughing and sharing a kiss.

The Resident actress shared a photo of herself holding a unicorn balloon on Instagram sharing her appreciation for the birthday wishes.

“Thank you guys for all the birthday love!!!! Love you!!!” she wrote alongside heart and birthday cake emojis.

While Dewan did not hint at her relationship with Kazee, she did mention her 5-year-old daughter Everly in her Instagram Stories, saying, “So all I want to do for my birthday is go get my ears pierced with this one!”

“So Evey and I are going. This is going to be an adventure,” she added.

She also shared a poem by Yogi Bhajan, which read, “You have made very deep promises between your Soul and your Self. Now is the time to carve your place into the memory of this planet earth and serve this promise.”

“May your journey complete its way to your destiny,” the post continued. “And may you understand the preciousness of your own life.”

Dewan and Kazee haven’t been shy about showing off their blossoming love.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating, the pair were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other in the middle of a sidewalk.

Making the moment even cuter, the duo wore coordinated looks. While Dewan opted for light blue jeans and a black top, Kazee wore a light denim shirt and black pants. Both rocked black shoes, with Dewan in heels and Kazee in loafers.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Dewan and the Broadway star have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

The insider added the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

“They have a lot in common,” the source added.

News of the relationship came just weeks after her ex Channing Tatum was linked to singer Jessie J. Dewan and Tatum filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings in April 2018. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, and the actress has requested child and spousal support.