Jenna Dewan ‘Very Happy’ with Steve Kazee, Who Is 'Bonding' with Her Daughter Everly: Source

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee’s relationship continues to grow.

PEOPLE confirmed in October that the actress, 38, and the Broadway star, 43, had been “dating for months.” They’ve since spent her December birthday and Valentine’s Day together, and Kazee met Dewan’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“She’s very happy,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Jenna thinks he’s great with her daughter.”

On Saturday, Everly joined her mom and Kazee for a stroll through West Hollywood. Dewan and the Tony award-winning actor walked hand-in-hand, and Kazee even carried Everly’s backpack.

“Jenna is gushing about how amazing her relationship with Steve is,” the insider continues.

Tatum, 38, and his new girlfriend, British pop star Jessie J, also spend time with Everly in Los Angeles. A second source told PEOPLE in November, “Jenna and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she’s ready to move on with her life.”

Dewan officially filed for divorce from the Magic Mike star in October, but next month will mark one year since they announced their decision to separate following nine years of marriage.

The amicable exes — who met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up — shared their commitment to remain “loving dedicated parents to Everly” last year, and have since requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter. Tatum and Dewan also took Everly trick-or-treating together on Halloween.