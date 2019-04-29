Jenna Dewan Takes on Beyoncé's Coachella Moves in #BeforeILetGoChallenge: 'We Couldn't Resist'

Jenna Dewan is showing off her moves.

The actress and dancer, 38, posted a video on Instagram Saturday of her and a group of dancers performing the Before I Let Go Challenge. The viral challenge sees people try and recreate the dance moves Beyoncé describes in her new song “Before I Let Go,” which she premiered in her Coachella performance Netflix documentary Homecoming.

The song, which is a cover of the 1981 single by Maze, goes through several dance movies, which Dewan and her crew recreated perfectly.

“I mean..we couldn’t resist..! 🐝🐝 Shout out to the amazing choreographer @jamesals0p and all the dancers of our show (coming soon to @netflix!) 💃🏻❤️🎉” she wrote, adding the #beforeiletgochallenge hashtag.

Dewan’s famous friends hit her comments to praise the star, with Ali Larter commenting, “You are the best at this! So inspiring!”

Brooklyn Decker also commented, saying “This is my dream,” while Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, “I cannot deal.”

Dewan is no stranger to physical activity, and recently revealed that she picked up a new obsession. On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she opened up to guest host John Cena about her passion for the sport that made him a star.

“I know all about you,” she said. “Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan. And he got me so into it!”

Just how into wrestling is Dewan? She told Cena that she’s become so obsessed that she even tunes in when Kazee, 43, isn’t around.