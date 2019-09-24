From Partners to Parents: A Timeline of Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee's Relationship

Sept. 26, 2018: Sources Say Jenna Dewan Is Dating Again
Five months after her split from Channing Tatum, sources told PEOPLE that Dewan was dating again, though not in a serious relationship.
“[Jenna] has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” said the source. They added, “She’s in a really great place.”
Oct. 30, 2018: Jenna is ‘Really Happy’ and Dating Steve Kazee
Nearly one month later, PEOPLE confirmed that Dewan was dating Broadway star Steve Kazee, with sources saying that the pair had “been dating for a couple [of] months and [Dewan is] really happy.”
The pair were photographed looking cozy while celebrating Halloween with friends.
Nov. 2, 2018: Dewan and Kazee Are Spotted for the First Time in Public
Just days after PEOPLE confirmed that Dewan and Kazee were dating, the pair took a trip to Palm Springs, California, where they packed on the PDA.
Dec. 3, 2018: Kazee Posts a Sweet Tribute to Dewan for Her Birthday
Kazee made it Instagram official when he posted a photobooth photo with Dewan in honor of her birthday. In one of the photos, the couple shares a sweet kiss.
The caption was just as adorable as the photos: “Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day. ❤️🐞❤️”
Dec. 20, 2018: The Pair Mourn the Loss of Her Dog, Luna
Dewan and Kazee supported each other after the death of her dog, Luna. Kazee posted a photo of the pair on a hike captioned, “The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is. There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though…today was a good day.”
Feb. 14, 2019: Kazee Gushes Over Dewan on Valentine’s Day
Prepare to swoon! Kazee posted a photo of his ladylove on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day, captioning the snap: “Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love ❤️”
We’re not crying, you’re crying.
Feb 18, 2019: The Pair Take Dewan’s Daughter, Everly, to Disneyland
Dewan’s very own Prince Charming accompanied her and her daughter Everly to the Happiest Place on Earth.
Sources say that “[Steve] is very supportive of [Jenna] as a mom. He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”
April 19, 2019: Dewan Says Kazee Is Getting Her Into New Hobbies
While making an appearance on Ellen, Dewan told guest host John Cena that Steve got her into wrestling.
“Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me, like, so into it,” Dewan shared. “So much that I watched Wrestlemania by myself. He wasn’t even in town and I watched Wrestlemania!”
June 5, 2019: Dewan Calls Kazee Her “Peace”
Dewan shared this adorable photo of her cuddling up to Kazee on Instagram, marking the first time she shared a photo of him on her page. She captioned the picture: “Speaking of peace….❤️”
Around the same time, sources told PEOPLE that things between the two were getting serious. They said, “So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”
The insider also said, “There are talks about the future. Jenna loves being a mom and would love to have another baby and a sibling for Everly.”
June 18, 2019: The Pair Head to a WWE Match
Capitalizing on Dewan’s newfound love of wrestling, the pair headed to a WWE Raw event. Couples who watch wrestling together, stay together!
Aug. 5, 2019: Kazee Takes Dewan for a Wild Ride
The subway, that is.
While on a trip to New York City, Dewan got to ride the subway with her man. “I felt like a real New Yorker for a second,” she said of the experience.
Sept. 24, 2019: They Celebrate The 1-Year Anniversary of Adopting Their Puppy, Cosmo
There’s nothing cuter than these two gushing over their fur baby!
Sept. 24, 2019: The Couple Announces That They're Expecting
Their family is growing! PEOPLE confirmed in late September that the pair are expecting their first child together.
“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.
This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.