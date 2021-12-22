Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee 'Not Rushing' Wedding amid COVID-19 Surge: 'Gonna Take Our Time'

"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," Jenna Dewan explained

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee aren't rushing their wedding.

While appearing virtually on E! News' Daily Pop Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress and dancer got candid about the challenges of planning for her big day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about how wedding planning was going, Dewan said she and her fiancé, 46, had "kind of paused only in the sense of, 'Here we are again!'" apparently alluding to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

"Can we gather? How safe is it? Where will we gather?" she wondered. "So we're gonna take our time, we're not rushing, and we're gonna kinda see how the next year shakes out and go from there."

Addressing the stress of the waiting game, Dewan continued, "But it's hard for us, because I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment."

Reflecting on what's meant to be, the World of Dance host went on, "I don't fight against what is, and flow with it. We'll get there when we get there."

Dewan and Kazee began dating in October 2018, a few months after the Step Up star and ex Channing Tatum (who share daughter Everly, 8) announced their separation in April of that year.

Shortly after, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with PEOPLE, before Kazee then popped the question in February 2020. That March, Dewan welcomed their son Callum, now 1 ½.

Over the weekend, the mom of two posted an iconic photo of her kids meeting Santa on Instagram. In the image, Callum screamed next to St. Nick, while big sister Everly held him tight and seemed to smile.