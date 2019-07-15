Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Going Strong as They Take Stroll at Farmers Market

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are going strong.

The couple, who were first linked in October 2018, were spotted on a farmer’s market outing in Los Angeles over the weekend. Dressed casually for the public excursion, Dewan was seen carrying a green juice as she walked around with her love.

Dewan, 38, confirmed her relationship with Kazee, 43, for the first time in a sweet Instagram photo of the two of them in early June. Although they’ve been dating for months, this was the first time Dewan shared a photograph of the Tony Award-winning actor on her social media account — and a sign of things to come.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”

Dewan shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum. The two announced their split in April 2018.

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” continued the source. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

In February, Kazee shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day with a photo of Dewan looking at the camera from a bed.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote in the caption.

He added, “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love.”