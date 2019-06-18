Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee 'Were Laughing' All Night During Date at WWE's Monday Night RAW

Jenna Dewan is stepping into the world of WWE.

The 38-year-old actress attended her first WWE Monday Night RAW night with boyfriend and WWE-megafan Steve Kazee.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, “They really are adorable together and were laughing and shouting with excitement all night.”

The two also had some downtime to meet some of the stars of the show.

“Prior to the show the two mingled backstage with other celeb attendees, like Teddi Mellencamp and her kids, and got the chance to get a photo with John Cena,” the insider says. “They also met WWE’s current ‘It couple’ Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and we’re so thrilled. They sat ringside and cheered the entire show and had some snacks. Jenna’s favorite WWE Superstar is Becky Lynch, who was in the main event, so when her entrance music hit she was through the roof with excitement.”

The couple shared videos and photos of their night out on their respective Instagram accounts — something Dewan has recently taken to doing since she confirmed her relationship with Kazee, 43, on Instagram earlier this month.

“Baby’s first RAW @WWE #TooSweet @JennaDewan,” Kazee wrote in a black and white photo of the two that he shared.

In another photo, the two posed professional wrestler Becky Lynch. “Such a cool moment,” Kazee wrote in the photo. “Thanks @WWE and @BeckyLynchWWE.”

Dewan also shared a photo of the two, writing, “Coming to ya @WWE @stevekazee.”

In April, Dewan opened up about Kazee’s love of the WWE while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“So, Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it that I watched Wrestlemania by myself,” she said.

She added, “He wasn’t even in town but I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey. I was hooked, now you got me watching Wrestlemania on my own.”

Last week, a source told PEOPLE Dewan and Kazee’s relationship was growing.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” the source said. “So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”

Dewan shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex Channing Tatum. The two announced their split in April 2018.

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” the source continued. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

As for what their romance holds, the insider adds there have been “talks about the future.”

“Jenna loves being a mom and would love to have another baby and a sibling for Every,” the source said.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE the two were dating in October.

Dewan and Tatum, 39, filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings in April 2018. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of Everly and the actress has requested child and spousal support. Tatum is dating singer Jessie J.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs every Monday at 8pm EST on the USA Network.