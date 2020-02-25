Jenna Dewan Shares Videos of Fiancé Steve Kazee Serenading Her Before Bed: 'I'm the Luckiest'

What a way to end the night!

On Sunday, mama-to-be Jenna Dewan shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, which show her fiancé Steve Kazee serenading her in their bedroom.

“I’m the luckiest,” Dewan, 39, wrote over a clip of Kazee, 44, crooning while playing a guitar.

Kazee sang a sweet melody from a chair across the room as Dewan watched on from bed.

Dewan was dressed cozy for the evening, sporting a floral satin robe.

The couple’s dogs also joined them for the musical session, sleeping right next to Dewan.

While it’s hard to hear the lyrics of Kazee’s song, Dewan revealed in an additional video that their dog Cosmo became inspiration for the tune.

“Now writing a song about our crazy dog Cosmo,” Dewan wrote over a clip of Kazee singing a different song from before.

After some time, Dewan’s private concert came to an end, which she documented with a selfie.

“Night night,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Also over the weekend, the couple, who is expecting their first child together, were seen out and about just days after they revealed they got engaged during Dewan’s baby shower. Dewan is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The pair were seen holding hands and smiling wide as they strolled along.

Dewan and Kazee both shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday with the same photo of the couple sharing a sweet kiss.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan wrote in her caption.

Kazee used his caption to quote some lyrics from the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars, writing, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The couple has been celebrating their happy announcement ever since.

On Friday night, Dewan attended a dinner celebrating her engagement. On her Instagram Story, the actress and dancer shared a photo of the night’s menu, which read “Congratulations Jenna!” at the top.

Dewan also posted a video showing all of her friends who attended the dinner. “This was such a beautiful night, taken out by the mamas. Love you ladies!!” she captioned a group photo.