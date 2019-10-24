Jenna Dewan Shades Beyoncé’s Strut 'Back in the Day' But Says She Now 'Walks Perfectly'

Jenna Dewan used to have a problem with Beyoncé‘s old walk during concerts.

Dewan appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she answered a fan question about her biggest pet peeve that pop singers and performers do. The dancer, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, got up and demonstrated how she hates when performers bounce on their heels while walking.

Cohen then naturally asked if she could name an example, and Dewan hesitated for a second before giving an honest answer.

“Y’all are gonna kill me. But back in the day, Beyoncé did that,” Dewan said. “But now she walks perfectly through her heels. But I remember back in the day I’d always be like, ‘Why are you walking like that in heels?’ “

Jenna Dewan, Beyonce

Dewan seemed to know she was wading into turbulent waters, adding that the “whole world is about to come for me right now. I love Bey!”

When host Andy Cohen asked if she’s ever worked with the singer, Dewan says she hasn’t. “But I worship her, she’s amazing. I don’t think I’m being hired now!”

The actress and dancer, 38, and Kazee, 43, are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple previously told PEOPLE exclusively.

This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Kazee were last spotted out and about together on the beach in Los Angeles earlier this month, where they were joined by Dewan’s daughter.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee, who won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production Once, had been “dating for a couple [of] months.”

“She’s very happy,” the source added.