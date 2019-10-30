Jenna Dewan Says She’s ‘the Luckiest Girl in the World’ in Wishing Steve Kazee a Happy Birthday

Jenna Dewan is making Steve Kazee feel special on his birthday.

The Tony winner turned 44 on Wednesday, and Dewan, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, wrote him a sweet note on Instagram alongside a series of photos

“The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you❤️ Happy birthday @stevekazee!” Dewan wrote, also adding “(You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry).”

RELATED: From Partners to Parents: A Timeline of Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee’s Relationship

The last shot seems to be a selfie Kazee took where he’s flexing for the camera.

Kazee and Dewan, 38, were first linked in October 2018, six months after she announced her split from ex Channing Tatum. She shares six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex husband.

Dewan recently opened up to PEOPLE about their romance, explaining how they reconnected after a brief meeting years earlier.

“I wasn’t looking for it,” Dewan said. “But it sort of took me by complete storm. It happened when I least expected it.”

“I had met Steve years ago in a flash, it must’ve been five minutes,” she recalled. “I saw him perform in Once on Broadway and I was just totally blown away by his talent. My mom was with me, and we got to go backstage and meet the actors. He just had a cool [energy] about him.”

She added: “Obviously I was married and so we never spoke or saw each other again for six years, but I never forgot the moment. And then six years later, obviously it becomes public knowledge that we’re separated and he contacted me.”