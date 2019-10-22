Jenna Dewan Says She and Channing Tatum Split When the Dynamic 'Had Moved Into Hurting'

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum put on a united front after announcing their split, but as the actress and TV host writes her in new book, the decision to end their marriage wasn’t an easy one.

In her new wellness book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, Dewan, 38, writes about the reasons she and Tatum, 39, called it off. The two first met and fell in love on the 2006 set of Step It Up and later married in 2009 before announcing their split in April 2018.

“I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” Dewan writes. “First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”

The pair share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

In the book, Dewan shares that she and Tatum had decided to separate the night before her first day of filming the second season of World of Dance — and that she managed to keep their breakup a secret during most of filming.

“The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light,” she writes of that period. “This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.”

Dewan has since found love again with Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, with whom she’s expecting her second child.

“I wasn’t looking for it,” Dewan told PEOPLE of her relationship with Kazee. “But it sort of took me by complete storm. It happened when I least expected it.”

Tatum has meanwhile moved on with singer Jessie J, 31. They started dating in October 2018, though the couple didn’t take their romance public until March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

Dewan’s book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, is now available for purchase.