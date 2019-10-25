Jenna Dewan Says 'I LOVE Beyoncé' After Creating Controversy with Comments About Her Old Strut

Jenna Dewan is making sure her fans know she is a fan of Beyoncé after recently making comments about the singer’s strut.

While the Step Up star’s Instagram post Friday was unrelated to the “Single Ladies” singer, Dewan made sure to include a little note in her caption, reiterating that her recent critique of Beyoncé on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in no way meant that she didn’t love the singer.

“Aaaand goodbye NY! Mama is wiped! I hope you guys enjoy #gracefullyyou 💕,” Dewan began her caption after a day of book signings for her self-help title “Gracefully You” in New York.

The dancer then wrapped up the post writing, “ps – i LOVE Beyoncé,” confirming that she is still a fan of the icon.

Dewan, 38, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Live, where she pointed to Beyoncé in answering a fan question about her biggest pet peeve that pop singers and performers do.

The dancer, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, got up and demonstrated how she hates when performers bounce on their heels while walking.

Cohen then naturally asked if she could name an example, and Dewan hesitated for a second before giving an honest answer.

“Y’all are gonna kill me. But back in the day, Beyoncé did that,” Dewan said. “But now she walks perfectly through her heels. But I remember back in the day I’d always be like, ‘Why are you walking like that in heels?’ “

Dewan seemed to know she was wading into turbulent waters, adding that the “whole world is about to come for me right now. I love Bey!”

When host Andy Cohen asked if she’s ever worked with the singer, Dewan says she hasn’t. “But I worship her, she’s amazing. I don’t think I’m being hired now!”

The actress and dancer and Kazee, 43, are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple previously told PEOPLE exclusively.

This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.