Jenna Dewan Rides NYC Subway for First Time with Boyfriend Steve Kazee: ‘I Had a Great Time'

You haven’t really experienced New York City until you’ve taken a ride on the subway.

During Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Jenna Dewan, who was filling in for regular co-host Kelly Ripa, revealed that over the weekend she got a chance to explore the city — and its underground transportation system.

“I did, for the first time, ride a subway. The subway, I should say,” she told cohost Ryan Seacrest. “I felt like a real New Yorker for a second.”

The actress and dancer, 38, went on to share a selfie of herself and boyfriend Steve Kazee smiling together on the subway train.

“I don’t know what that expression is of mine,” she quipped.

As for where the pair’s travels took them, Dewan shared that they just “had to come back uptown.”

“I was like, ‘I want to ride the subway. I want to see this,’ ” she said, adding that her boyfriend, who used to live in N.Y.C., wasn’t quite as excited. “He was like, ‘This is what we do.’ ”

“But I made friends,” she said, explaining that she encountered a fellow dancer on the subway who performed for the train. “We were up dancing. I had a great time.”

Although the couple were first linked in October 2018, Kazee only recently made his debut on Dewan’s Instagram account.

In June, the actress shared a photo of the pair sharing a hug and smiling at the camera.

“Speaking of peace….❤️,” Dewan captioned the affectionate snap.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”

Dewan shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum. The two announced their split in April 2018.

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” continued the source. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”