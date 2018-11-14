Jenna Dewan Responds to Fan Who Denies Her Resemblance to Jessie J: 'Positive Vibes'

Jenna Dewan has a message for one fan who denied the actress resembles her ex Channing Tatum‘s new girlfriend Jessie J.

Dewan, 37 shared a photo of herself from the red carpet of the Baby2Baby gala that occurred on Sunday, writing, “Last night was a dream! @baby2baby you just amaze me. I am continually so inspired by the beautiful work you do and proud to be one of your angels! Thank you and i support you always ✨✨✨.”

One fan commented on the photo, “FIRST OF ALL….whenever I hear of the “striking resemblance” w/ Jessie J to Jenna Dewan… my only thoughts are ummmmm no,” along with a laughing face emoji.

“Not even close,” the fan continued. “And I don’t have a horse in the race but gf you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you… to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it seamlessly.”

The former World of Dance host responded to the fan with, “Positive vibes all the way,” and a kissing face emoji.

Dewan and Tatum, 38, filed for divorce on October 26 six months after the two announced their separation. The pair share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Since their split, the two actors have been enjoying dating other people, with Dewan seeing Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, PEOPLE confirmed.

A source told PEOPLE the two have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

The insider added the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

Meanwhile, Tatum has been spending more and more time with singer Jessie J, even flying to London to see her in concert at The Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

He shared a photo of the British singer, 30, on his Instagram account, writing, “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”