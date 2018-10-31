Jenna Dewan Has Been Quietly Dating Steve Kazee for Months: ‘It’s Getting More Serious'

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are getting closer after “dating for months,” a source tells PEOPLE.

PEOPLE confirmed the former World of Dance host, 37, was dating the Tony Award-winning actor on Tuesday after the two were featured getting cozy in an Instagram photo shared by one of her friends.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider says. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

The source adds, “They have a lot in common.”

News of her budding relationship with Kazee, 43, comes three weeks after a source told PEOPLE her ex Channing Tatum was dating British singer Jessie J.

“She and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she’s ready to move on with her life,” the source says of Dewan and Tatum. “She’s feeling hopeful about the future and her friends are also really excited to see her so happy.”

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Walter McBride/Getty

Kazee won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production Once. He’s also appeared on TV’s Nashville and Shameless.

They both asked for joint legal and physical custody, and Dewan has requested child and spousal support.

Dewan and Tatum recently filed for divorce on the same day in coordinated filings, six months after the two announced their split in April. The actress cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter Everly, and Dewan has requested child and spousal support.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE both Dewan and Tatum are back in the dating game.

“She has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” a source close to Dewan said.

“Jenna is busy working on going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the insider added. “She’s in a really great place.