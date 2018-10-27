Jenna Dewan and New Man 'Showed Off PDA' at Party After Her Divorce Filing: Source

Jenna Dewan and her new beau were all dressed up in Los Angeles at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night.

The two were spotted together by a partygoer, who tells PEOPLE that they arrived separately to the Beverly Hills, California, bash — held at Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman’s home — but “showed off PDA” inside.

Their outing came hours after Dewan, 37, officially filed for divorce from ex Channing Tatum, 38. PEOPLE confirmed the former World of Dance host’s lawyer Samantha Spector filed the documents on Friday in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Six months prior, the two — who share 5-year-old daughter Everly — announced they were ending their marriage of nearly nine years.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” their April statement read. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other life the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the statement continued. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan & Jenna.”

Since then, both have been getting back into the dating game.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Tatum was dating singer Jessie J after the two were spotted enjoying mini-golf. “It’s very new,” the insider said.

“They want to keep it low-key,” another source said.

Tatum, on the other hand, has “been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” a source close to Dewan told PEOPLE in September. “Jenna is busy working on going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta. She’s in a really great place.”

Meanwhile, in Friday’s divorce filing, Dewan is asking for joint legal and physical custody of Everly. She is also seeking child support and spousal support, and requested for her name to be restored to Jenna Dewan, instead of Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Tatum filed a response in which he also requested joint physical and legal custody of Everly, according to documents obtained by The Blast.