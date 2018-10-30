Jenna Dewan's New Boyfriend, Tony Winner Steve Kazee, Sings, Dances and Has Two Adorable Dogs

Jenna Dewan’s new man is a triple threat.

The actress is dating Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, PEOPLE confirms.

News of this relationship comes three weeks after a source told PEOPLE her ex and Step Up costar Channing Tatum was dating British singer Jessie J. Dewan and Tatum announced their split in April before recently filing for divorce.

A source tells PEOPLE that Dewan, 37, and Kazee, 43, have been dating “for a couple [of] months.”

A friend of Dewan’s shared a photo of the two on Instagram on Tuesday in which Kazee wrapped an arm around her waist as the pair posed for a group photo. Read on for more about the actor.

He won a Tony in 2012 for playing Guy in Once

Kazee, a Kentucky native, played a Dublin guitarist in the acclaimed Broadway production of Once, winning the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

As Once arrived on Broadway, Kazee was going through a painful period, having lost his mother to cancer and splitting from Smash actor Megan Hilty after six years together.

In his Tony acceptance speech, Kazee thanked his late mother.

“My mother always told me to stand up there and show them whose little boy you are,” Kazee said. “I miss you every day and thank you.”

He recently lost his family home to a fire

This year has also been difficult for the actor. In May, his family home in Kentucky burned down.

Kazee tweeted, “As some of you may have already heard my home in Kentucky burned down early Thursday morning. Thankfully everyone, with the exception of my moms beloved dog Frankie, escaped with minor injuries. The fire resulted in a total loss of the home and all possessions.”

As some of you may have already heard my home in Kentucky burned down early Thursday morning. Thankfully everyone, with the exception of my moms beloved dog Frankie, escaped with minor injuries. The fire resulted in a total loss of the home and all possessions. pic.twitter.com/1U988LXtyq — Steve Kazee (@SteveKazee) May 5, 2018

In addition to TV appearances on Shameless and Nashville, Kazee was set to play Edward in Pretty Woman: The Musical, before leaving the show in late May due to family reasons.

His former relationship with Christina Perri is immortalized on the Twilight soundtrack

Kazee briefly dated pop star Christina Perri before the pair called it quits in fall of 2012, but not before the couple could record a duet of her song “A Thousand Years” for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 soundtrack.

He has two VERY cute dogs

In addition to steamy post-work-out selfies, Kazee regularly posts pictures of his two dogs, Violet and Stella.

Kazee captioned an April post, “The sun sets and brings the dark but the sun also rises and brings a new day full of new possibilities. Trust yourself. Trust your heart. You’re the only person who knows what’s best for it because it is yours. You decide. No one else can decide for you.”