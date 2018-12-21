Jenna Dewan's New Boyfriend Steve Kazee Writes Touching Note After Her Dog Dies

Jenna Dewan‘s new boyfriend Steve Kazee is helping keep her spirits up after she lost her beloved dog.

The Broadway singer, 43, shared a touching note on his Instagram about all the emotions Dewan, 38, had gone through after her dog with ex Channing Tatum died. He also posted a sunny selfie of the two of them on a hike with the Los Angeles sky line behind them.

“The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is. There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though…today was a good day,” Kazee wrote.

Dewan, 38, revealed on her Instagram earlier this week that Lulu had cancer. In the pictures she posted, Dewan and Lulu posed and napped together, Lulu bonded with Tatum and Dewan’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, Lulu slept in her younger days and also explored the outdoors. Lulu also sweetly licked Dewan’s face in a video.

“To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did,” Dewan wrote. “Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures.”

“Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel,” she concluded.

Tatum, 38, posted a black-and-white picture of his furry friend running alongside him in the ocean. As the canine sprang into air, Tatum glanced down at her competitively.

“I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always,” he captioned it, thanking the photographer “for this memory.”

Back in 2015, Dewan told PEOPLE that Lulu was initially “very jealous” of Everly, her 6-year-old daughter with Tatum, after the little girl was born.

“She didn’t like that there was someone getting all of my attention,” Dewan recalled. “So we had to do a lot of work even if it was 10, 20 minutes just alone time with Lulu and petting her and saying, ‘Oh it’s okay I’m still your mommy.’ It’s just like having a sibling.”

Lulu eventually “adopted this I’m the big sister mentality now,” Dewan said. The dog “become way more protective of Everly.”

“I just started realizing it because the other day Everly was having a little toddler day — she was just cranky and kind of cry-y a little bit and just having one of those days that us mamas know very well,” Dewan said. “But Lulu would follow us around the house wherever we were … if I got up and went to the kitchen she came to the kitchen and sat, and I went, ‘She’s protecting her.’ ”