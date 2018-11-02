Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time Since Romance Was Revealed

Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee were all smiles days after PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating.

The couple were photographed holding hands while taking a stroll together in Palm Springs on Thursday, just two days after Kazee’s 43rd birthday.

Dewan, 37, looked relaxed and happy, dressed in a casual black dress, a jean jacket, sneakers and black sunglasses.

The Tony Award-winning actor complimented Dewan’s casual look with a white T-shirt and black jeans.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Dewan and Kazee have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

The insider added the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

“They have a lot in common,” the source added.

News of her budding relationship with Kazee, 43, comes three weeks after a source told PEOPLE her ex Channing Tatum was dating British singer Jessie J.

“She and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she’s ready to move on with her life,” the source says of Dewan and Tatum. “She’s feeling hopeful about the future and her friends are also really excited to see her so happy.”

Dewan and Tatum filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody, and the actress has requested child and spousal support.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE both Dewan and Tatum are back in the dating game.

“She has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” a source close to Dewan said.

“Jenna is busy working on going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the insider added. “She’s in a really great place.