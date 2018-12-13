Jenna Dewan Supports Boyfriend Steve Kazee in Love Actually Live — And Her Mom is a Big Fan Too!

Jenna Dewan isn’t the only one who adores her new boyfriend Steve Kazee!

On Wednesday, the actress, 38, supported her man as he took on the role of Jamie in Love Actually Live at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Also in attendance to watch Kazee, 43, at the production’s world premiere was Dewan’s mom Nancy Smith, who has clearly already given her seal of approval to her daughter’s new man.

Smith was overheard at the theater telling a friend that she’s loved Kazee as a fan for years.

Dewan, who began dating the Tony Award-winning actor at the beginning of October, wore a red, low-cut cropped top and wide-legged pants for the evening’s occasion.

Jenna Dewan at Love Actually Live Rich Fury/WireImage

When Kazee took the stage, a supportive Dewan was seen in the audience proudly smiling ear-to-ear and giggling. The Resident actress even cheered and clapped for Kazee when he took his jacket off on stage during one scene, in preparation to jump into a lake after his papers blew into the water.

When the show ended and the cast came out for their curtain call, the actress threw her hands in the air, clapping, cheering and catcalling her boyfriend.

Dewan and Kazee haven’t been shy about showing off their blossoming love.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating, the pair were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other in the middle of a sidewalk.

Steve Kazee as Jamie in Love Actually Live Kevin Parry

Making the moment even cuter, the duo wore coordinated looks. While Dewan opted for light blue jeans and a black top, Kazee wore a light denim shirt and black pants. Both rocked black shoes, with Dewan in heels and Kazee in loafers.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Dewan and the Broadway star have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.” The insider added the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”