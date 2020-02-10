Jenna Dewan Legally Changes Her Name Back Weeks After Finalizing Channing Tatum Divorce

Jenna Dewan has restored her legal name after finalizing her divorce from Channing Tatum.

During her marriage, the actress had been using Dewan as her middle name while taking Tatum’s as her last name. Her request was approved and her name was legally changed on Feb. 6, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The change comes weeks after she and Tatum reached an agreement to share custody of 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Tatum and Dewan, both 39, agreed to share 50/50 custody, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE. The pair also agreed not to use their daughter in any social media posts they could profit off of unless they had gotten the other’s approval ahead of time.

Dewan previously went by Jenna Dewan Tatum professionally, though she dropped Tatum from her name on her social media accounts three weeks after they announced their split in April 2018. The two had been married for almost nine years when they separated.

After being declared single by a judge, a source close to the Flirty Dancing host and actress told PEOPLE that she is “very relieved to have closed that chapter.”

“Now she can just focus on the future,” the source added.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum Getty (2)

The future includes a new life with boyfriend Steve Kazee. The actress is pregnant with the couple’s first child and the two were seen moving into a new home together on her birthday in early December.

Last month, the actress revealed that Everly is “excited” to become a big sister, and has already started preparing to help take care of her baby sibling.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’ ” Dewan said. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night if she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby song. And I was like, that is so sweet.”