Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee couldn’t help but show their affection for one another on Friday.
The couple — who have been dating for a few months — were spotted on an afternoon stroll in Beverly Hills, holding hands and even sharing a smooch. Dewan, 37, wore white skinny jeans, a tucked-in grey top and a dark blue long-sleeve button-down shirt.
While Kazee, 43, kept it casual too in a pair of jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a black bowler jacket. The Tony-winning Once actor also rocked sunglasses and black shoes.
PEOPLE confirmed Dewan and Kazee’s relationship back in October as a source said that “she’s really happy.” Since then, the pair has been spotted packing on the PDA in public a few times, including during a romantic getaway to Palm Springs earlier this month.
RELATED: Channing Tatum and New Flame Jessie J Are ‘Having Fun’: ‘It’s an Exciting Time,’ Says Source
Also on Friday, Dewan responded to ex Channing Tatum‘s girlfriend Jessie J, who slammed those who have continually been comparing her appearance to Dewan’s.
“Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect,” Dewan shared on Twitter and Instagram Story.
The mother of one previously responded to comments about a resemblance. “Positive vibes all the way,” Dewan commented to a fan on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Dewan “is doing great” and “really enjoys her relationship with Steve,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is glad they can be out in the open now. She loves strolling around with him and going for lunch. Before they mostly spent time at night. Jenna seems very happy and excited about her life,” the source says.
RELATED: Jessie J Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ and ‘Disappointed’ Over Jenna Dewan Comparisons
In a lengthy message on Instagram Friday, the “Who You Are” singer revealed she’s “embarrassed” and “disappointed” over the comparisons that she and Dewan allegedly lookalike.
“Who feels good from this story? Who does this story inspire? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No,” Jessie wrote.
“I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teach young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier,” the Grammy-nominated star added.
“We are all BEAUTIFUL. We are enough just the way we are. Be the best you!!! You can’t wake up and be anyone but YOU. So please love your face, your body, your mind and your heart. Be good to yourself. And to those around you. Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can to do someone. Alone ladies, we are strong. But TOGETHER?! US WOMEN can truly CHANGE THE WORLD,” she said.
RELATED: Jenna Dewan Responds to Fan Who Denies Her Resemblance to Jessie J: ‘Positive Vibes’
Since Tatum and Dewan announced their separation back in April (the former pair, who share 5-year-old daughter Everly, filed for divorce on Oct. 26), the actor has been dating Jessie J and their romance went public on Oct. 6 when they were spotted on a date at a mini-golf course.
“Jenna and Channing continue to co-parent. It’s all working out well. Everly is their number one priority,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They are slowly introducing their new partners to her.”
Tatum recently shared his first Instagram post about his girlfriend, posting a photo from her London concert.
“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” Tatum wrote in the caption. The father of one also shared a short video of the “Domino” singer entertaining her audience on his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour.”