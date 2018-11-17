Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee couldn’t help but show their affection for one another on Friday.

The couple — who have been dating for a few months — were spotted on an afternoon stroll in Beverly Hills, holding hands and even sharing a smooch. Dewan, 37, wore white skinny jeans, a tucked-in grey top and a dark blue long-sleeve button-down shirt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Kazee, 43, kept it casual too in a pair of jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a black bowler jacket. The Tony-winning Once actor also rocked sunglasses and black shoes.

PEOPLE confirmed Dewan and Kazee’s relationship back in October as a source said that “she’s really happy.” Since then, the pair has been spotted packing on the PDA in public a few times, including during a romantic getaway to Palm Springs earlier this month.

RELATED: Channing Tatum and New Flame Jessie J Are ‘Having Fun’: ‘It’s an Exciting Time,’ Says Source

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee BACKGRID

Also on Friday, Dewan responded to ex Channing Tatum‘s girlfriend Jessie J, who slammed those who have continually been comparing her appearance to Dewan’s.

“Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect,” Dewan shared on Twitter and Instagram Story.

The mother of one previously responded to comments about a resemblance. “Positive vibes all the way,” Dewan commented to a fan on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Dewan “is doing great” and “really enjoys her relationship with Steve,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is glad they can be out in the open now. She loves strolling around with him and going for lunch. Before they mostly spent time at night. Jenna seems very happy and excited about her life,” the source says.

RELATED: Jessie J Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ and ‘Disappointed’ Over Jenna Dewan Comparisons

Jessie J; Jenna Dewan Anthony Harvey/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty