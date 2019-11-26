Jenna Dewan 'Is Very Relieved' Her Divorce from Channing Tatum Is Finalized: Source

Jenna Dewan is saying goodbye to one life chapter as she looks ahead to the next.

After Dewan, 38, and ex Channing Tatum, 39, were declared single by a judge in L.A. on Nov. 19, a source close to the host and actress says that she is “very relieved to have closed that chapter. Now, she can just focus on the future,” says the source.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation nearly two years ago after almost nine years of marriage. They are still working out a financial settlement and continue to share custody of their daughter Everly, 6.

Dewan’s immediate future is a busy one: she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, who she began dating in the fall of 2018, is the host of Fox’s new dating show Flirty Dancing and stars in the Netflix series Soundtrack.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Dewan recently told PEOPLE that she and Tatum, who is dating British singer Jessie J, are in a good place, adjusting to their “new normal,” and that Everly remains their No. 1 priority.

“You can still have a relationship, and just because the forms change as to who you are

to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we shared all those years,” she said.

Regarding her new relationship with Broadway star Kazee, she has described their connection as instant and impossible to ignore.

“I wasn’t looking for it,” Dewan said. “But it sort of took me by complete storm. It happened when I least expected it. … “It was an instant connection when we met each other. All of a sudden. In my eyes it was truly, completely meant to be. There was like a lightning bolt behind it.”

The actress has been feeling good so far throughout her pregnancy.

“She keeps up with workouts, and is having fun preparing for the baby,” says the Dewan source, adding that Everly can’t wait for her new little brother or sister to arrive.

“Everly helps out and she is excited about being a big sister,” says the insider. “Jenna is great at preparing Everly too. She will let Everly be as involved as possible.”