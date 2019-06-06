Jenna Dewan Makes Her Relationship Instagram Official with Sweet Photo of Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is basking in love and peace.

The actress and dancer, 38, shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Steve Kazee for the first time on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the photo, the two are seated close and share a hug as they smile at the camera.

“Speaking of peace….❤️,” Dewan wrote in the caption.

While a source confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the two actors were dating, this is Dewan’s first time sharing a photo of the Tony Award-winning actor, 43, on her social media accounts.

For his part, Kazee hasn’t shied away from sharing photos of Dewan or expressing his love for her. In February, Kazee shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day with a photo of Dewan looking at the camera from a bed.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote in the caption.

He added, “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love.”

Days after PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating, Dewan and Kazee were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other in the middle of a sidewalk.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” a source said at the time. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight, and it’s becoming more serious.”

“They have a lot in common,” the source added.

On December 3, in honor of Dewan’s birthday, Kazee shared a series of photo booth images of himself and the actress playfully making faces, laughing and sharing a kiss.

“Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” the actor wrote in the caption.

News of the relationship came just weeks after her ex-husband Channing Tatum was linked to singer Jessie J.

Dewan and Tatum, 39, filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings in April 2018. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly, and the actress has requested child and spousal support.