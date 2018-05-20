Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Life After Channing Tatum Split: 'You Make the Best with What You Can'

Jenna Dewan‘s year has been filled with ups and downs.

There’s been the good: Season 2 of World of Dance, which she hosts, kicks off May 29 on NBC. There’s also been the heartbreaking: She and her husband of almost nine years, Channing Tatum, announced their separation in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on April 2.

“This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can,” Dewan, 37, told PEOPLE on Friday. “I’m really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always.”

Dewan was in Las Vegas at Red Rock Casino on Friday to celebrate the 15th anniversary of VEGAS magazine, of which she’s currently gracing the cover.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

“I have a lot of experiences in Vegas. They used to be way more fast and furious, and now I’m a mom. It’s a little different,” she said. “Now I come to Vegas to find out what shows to show my daughter, rather than staying up all night partying.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Dewan and Tatum’s 4-year-old daughter Everly, though, will be the one providing the entertainment soon.

“She’s always into something. She’s very distractible, but she does have her first dance recital coming up and I’m probably a little too excited, like I’m trying to contain my own excitement,” Dewan said. “She’s just excited about the costume.”

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Although Dewan is a top-shelf dancer — she and Tatum met on the set of the romantic dance movie Step Up in 2005 — the star told PEOPLE she doesn’t put pressure on her little one.

“I didn’t have a crazy dance mom, so it’s not hard for me to not be a crazy dance mom,” she shared. “It is hard for me to control my excitement when I take her dance class because everyone wants to talk to me and I just want to zone everyone out and watch her. It’s so cute.”

Dewan bonded with Everly over Mother’s Day weekend while Tatum, 38, was traveling, a source told PEOPLE.

“She is great,” the insider said of how Dewan is doing post-split. “She seems to love life more. She wants to be around for Everly as much as she can.”

Despite no longer being together, Tatum, 38, shared his own Mother’s Day message for Dewan on his Instagram Story.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody,” he said in a video taken in the desert, which he has called his “sanctuary” after the split. “Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Mama, happy Mother’s Day — I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys.”

RELATED VIDEO: Know Your JLo! ‘World of Dance’ Stars Jenna Dewan and Derek Hough Compete to See Who Knows the Boss Best

The holiday weekend came just six weeks after the former pair announced their separation.

“Jenna and Channing still get along,” an insider said. “They haven’t had any custody issues. Things haven’t changed much since they separated.”

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the source. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”