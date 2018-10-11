Jenna Dewan 'Has Been on a Few Dates' After Channing Tatum Split as Ex Begins Seeing Jessie J

News broke Wednesday that Channing Tatum is seeing British singer Jessie J — and his ex Jenna Dewan isn’t far behind in the dating game.

“[Jenna] has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” a source close to the World of Dance host recently told PEOPLE about the 37-year-old star, who is currently filming a guest arc on the Fox series The Resident in Atlanta.

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” added the source. “She’s in a really great place.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April after nearly 9 years of marriage in a statement to PEOPLE.

While their divorce is moving forward amicably — the Dewan source says they are selling their Beverly Hills home and dividing up their other assets — the friendly exes’ primary focus is on co-parenting their daughter Everly, 5.

“Everything has been really good between them,” said a Tatum source.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” added the Dewan source. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

Tatum and Dewan announced that they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” after nearly a decade of marriage in April with a joint statement. They said that “nothing has changed about how much we love one another,” but that they were both “on different paths for now.”

As for Tatum’s budding relationship with Jessie J, a source tells PEOPLE “it’s very new.”