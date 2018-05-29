Jenna Dewan Admits She 'Was Always Very Happy Being a Wife' Before Split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is looking forward to redefining her life post-split from Channing Tatum.

The dancer and World of Dance co-host is featured in a new Harper’s Bazaar profile in which she admits she’s excited about her new path in life, but was happy being married to Tatum for almost 9 years before they announced their separation in a joint statement. The actors, both 37, have one child together — daughter Everly — who turned 5 in May.

“The moves I’m making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough. I was always very happy being a wife,” Dewan says.

Jenna Dewan

But she admits other questions like “‘Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?’ Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally… so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else’s.”

Now, almost two months after her April 2 split from Tatum, Dewan says she’s okay being alone when it comes to figuring out her new path in life.

“I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life,” she explains. “And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Dewan also opens up about co-parenting and how her and Tatum are handling their “new normal where there is a lot of love.”

“We’re just getting used to it,” she continues. “We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”

Tatum and Dewan first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2009.