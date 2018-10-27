Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce from Ex Channing Tatum 6 Months After They Announced Their Split

Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from ex Channing Tatum six months after the two announced their split.

PEOPLE confirms the former World of Dance host made the filing on Friday in Los Angeles citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Her lawyer Samantha Spector submitted the documents in which the mother of one asks for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Tatum filed a response in which he also requested joint physical and legal custody of Everly, in documents obtained by The Blast.

The Step Up actress is also seeking child support and spousal support from the Magic Mike star. She also requested for her name to be restored to Jenna Dewan, instead of Jenna Dewan Tatum.

In early April, the two announced that they had ended their marriage of nearly nine years with joint Instagram posts.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” their statement read. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other life the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” it continued. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan & Jenna.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE both Dewan and Tatum are back in the dating game.

“She has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” a source close to Dewan said.

“Jenna is busy working on going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the insider added. “She’s in a really great place.

A different source confirmed to PEOPLE Tatum was dating singer Jessie J earlier this month after the two were spotted enjoying mini-golf.

“It’s very new,” the insider said. Tatum’s rep has not commented; a rep for the British singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Another source told PEOPLE that while the two are spending time together, they’re trying to stay out of the spotlight.

“They want to keep it low-key,” said the source.