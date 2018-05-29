Jenna Dewan Feels a 'Sense of Joy and Freedom' After Split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is ready to follow a new path almost two months after announcing her split from Channing Tatum.

“I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life,” she said in a new Harper’s Bazaar profile. “And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”

The dancer and World of Dance co-host admitted in the interview that she’s excited about the new chapter, but was also happy being married to Tatum for almost 9 years before they announced their separation in a joint statement. The actors, both 37, have one child together — daughter Everly — who turned 5 in May.

“The moves I’m making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough. I was always very happy being a wife,” Dewan says.

Dewan also opened up about co-parenting and how her and Tatum are handling their “new normal where there is a lot of love.”

“We’re just getting used to it,” she continued. “We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”

Tatum and Dewan first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2009.