Jenna Dewan Dances Backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Cope with Her Pre-Show Nerves

Jenna Dewan dances no matter where she is.

The actress and dancer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night and made sure to work out the jitters with a little backstage dance.

Dewan, 37, posted a fun video on her Instagram story of her breaking it down in a skintight burgundy dress as her team cheers her on. The dancer shows off her skills as she does the running man — all in stilettos!

“Pre show normalcy,” Dewan captioned the video.

Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Dewan also took a walk down memory lane and posted snippets of her dancing in Mandy Moore’s 1999 music video for her song “So Real.” Moore was also appearing on Kimmel that night, prompting Dewan to recall starring in the video and trying to find herself dancing in the background.

Dewan has been stepping out more and more since announcing her split from Channing Tatum in April following nine years of marriage. The star recently opened up about how the two co-parent their 4-year-old daughter Everly.

“We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other,” Dewan told Harper’s Bazaar.

The newly single mother of one also revealed that being a parent has made her worry less about working in Hollywood.

“Whether you try and hide it or not, most actresses and actors have a certain sense of anxious desperation about what their next job is,” Dewan said. “As soon as I had Everly, it went away. I had this freedom of, ‘Well, I could never work another day in my life, and I have a purpose.’ ”