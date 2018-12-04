Jenna Dewan Let Herself 'Cry' Over Channing Tatum Divorce But She Believes in 'Love Still'

Jenna Dewan is looking forward to life post split from Channing Tatum.

Dewan appears on the January cover of Cosmopolitan, where she opens up about the grieving period following her breakup. The two announced their split after almost 9 years of marriage and share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?'” Dewan, 38, said in the profile. “I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.”

Jenna Dewan Dennis Leupold

Dewan admitted that she understands why fans are having a hard time letting the idea of them together go, since their careers and public images have been linked for so long. Both Tatum and Dewan cemented their status as A-listers after meeting on the 2005 set of Step Up and spent over a decade as an inseparable pair.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan’s New Boyfriend Steve Kazee Gets Very Flirty in Her Instagram Comments

“I’m obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together,” she said. “We’d been a beloved couple for a long time. I was in Berlin and people were like, ‘We love your Lip Sync Battle!’ I was like, oh my god. You mean the time when I humped my husband-at-the-time’s face? I’m so glad that’s my calling card.”

WATCH: Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan ‘Have Lovingly Chosen to Separate’ After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

Dewan has since moved on from the breakup and has been linked to new flame Steve Kazee for a few weeks. The two have been spotted sharing steamy kisses and laughs while out and about. The actress said in the profile that she believes in finding the right person at the right time.

“I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself,” Dewan said. “And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Dewan and the Tony Award-winning actor have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

Dennis Leupold

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Has Been Quietly Dating Steve Kazee for Months: ‘It’s Getting More Serious’

The insider added the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

“They have a lot in common,” the source added.