Jenna Dewan Admits She's The Biggest Crier on World of Dance: 'I'm A Big Emotional Person'

Jenna Dewan is opening up about being a “big emotional person” — when it comes to her work.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Monday, the World of Dance host admitted she’s the show’s castmember that cries the most.

“I cry all the time, I cry a lot, spoiler alert, in life I’m a big emotional person,” said Dewan.

Also during her visit to The Late Late Show on Monday, Dewan took a ride with famous medium Thomas John — the star of new Lifetime series Seatbelt Psychic — and got a message about her soulmate(s).

The 37-year-old opened the conversation by quipping about John’s impressive ability to “talk to dead people and drive” at the same time.

Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan/Instagram

For the first part of the reading, John commented, “Oh, it’s actually kind of crowded back there,” before honing in on Dewan’s paternal grandfather. He correctly stated that Dewan’s grandfather died before she was born and that his name, Elias, involved the letters E and L.

Next, John pivoted to Dewan’s mother’s side, revealing that he was communicating with her maternal grandmother, Betsy. John also called out the secret significance of seeing red cardinals in Dewan’s family before saying that her grandparents on her mother’s side were “soulmates.”

“This is the message I’m supposed to give you,” he told Dewan. “Soulmates in life take on many different forms. Soulmates don’t only have to be in a romantic context. So sometimes you are soulmates with your parents, with your friends. I do feel there’s been this whole inventory with your friendships, with your relationships, like needing to look at certain things. You can go forward in confidence knowing there’s a lot of support for the decisions you’re making.”

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram

Since splitting from ex Channing Tatum earlier this year, Dewan has been open about the challenges that followed. The couple announced their split in a joint statement to PEOPLE in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage. In part, the statement said, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

In a Harper’s Bazaar profile in May Dewan said that while she was “always very happy being a wife,” she’s finding time again to ask herself questions like, “Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?”

“I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life,” she explained of being single. “And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”