Jenna Dewan Shares Naked Snaps of Herself and Fiancé Steve Kazee as They Enjoy a Birthday Getaway

Jenna Dewan celebrated her birthday in her birthday suit - and has the photos to prove it.

On Monday, the Step Up alum shared a series of steamy snapshots on Instagram featuring herself and fiancé Steve Kazee nude in a hot spring as they marked Dewan's 41st birthday with a desert oasis getaway.

The couple soaked away their stress at the historic Two Bunch Palms in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

"Couldn't have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby ❤️✨🌌" Dewan wrote in the caption, tagging Kazee, 46.

The mom of two's famous followers flooded her comments section. "Literally the best place!!!! So glad you guys got away!!!!😍😍😍" wrote pal Emmanuelle Chriqui, while her True Blood actor boyfriend Sam Trammell commented, ""LOVE this place!!!! Hope ur having fun!" Stars Nikki Reed, Ever Carradine and Helena Christensen also echoed similar sentiments of the couple's sizzling vacay.

On Dec. 3, Dewan's actual birthday, Kazee surprised her with an adorable rescue pup named Wylie.

Jenna Dewan Credit: Jenna Dewan/instagram

The World of Dance host announced the furry addition to her family with a sweet video showing off her "perfect fur baby birthday gift."

"World meet Wylie!" Dewan wrote in the video's caption. "Wylie was part of a litter rescued from the side of the street by the incredible @wagmorpets."

"He is the perfect fur baby birthday gift from @stevekazee and the best holiday gift for our family," she added. "We are in love!!"

Kazee also posted for the occasion, sharing a gallery of sweet images of the cute shepherd mix pup.

In the caption, he made reference to the couple's previous dog Violet Mae, whom the couple lost suddenly in July, thanking Wylie "for helping to heal our broken hearts."

"Welcome Mr. Wylie Kazee," the Shameless actor wrote. "I wasn't sure I would ever want another dog after losing Violet but I truly feel like she chose this little gem of a gentleman for our family. I can feel her presence all over him and as soon as I met him I knew we would be the best birthday gift for @jennadewan."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Jokes Daughter Evie Would 'Never Forgive Me' If She Wasn't the Flower Girl in Wedding to Steve Kazee

The same morning, Dewan — who shares 21-month-old son Callum with Kazee, and 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum — shared a makeup-free selfie, marking the celebratory day.

"Waking up on this birthday feeling grateful for all the blessings, love, beautiful relationships and experiences in my life," the actress shared in the caption.