Jenna Dewan Describes Her Split from Channing Tatum as a 'Positive Thing': 'It's a New Normal'

Jenna Dewan is baring it all for her latest magazine cover.

The actress and dancer posed completely nude for the Women’s Health annual Naked Issue where she also got candid about adjusting to life post-split from Channing Tatum. The two announced their separation with a joint statement in April after almost nine years of marriage and co-parent their 4-year-old daughter Everly.

“It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman,” she said of life after the split. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks. I feel like I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

Jenna Dewan for Women's Health Dennis Leupold

The process has also involved self-realization of who Dewan is as a person.

“I did a lot of work healing from the inside out, becoming more in touch with my womanly power,” she said. “It was always ‘I’m a dancer,’ or ‘I’m married,’ or ‘I’m an actress.’ Over the last couple of years, it became about learning about myself.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Thanks Fans for ‘Support’ as Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes for Introducing Her as Tatum

Dewan recently opened up about getting used to co-parenting with Tatum and said both actors are working hard to make sure it’s all positive.

“We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other,” Dewan admitted.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

The newly single mother also revealed that being a parent has made her worry less about working in Hollywood.

“Whether you try and hide it or not, most actresses and actors have a certain sense of anxious desperation about what their next job is,” Dewan said. “As soon as I had Everly, it went away. I had this freedom of, ‘Well, I could never work another day in my life, and I have a purpose.’ ”