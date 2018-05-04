Jenna Dewan Says She and Ex Channing Tatum Will Remain 'Really Great Friends' After Split

Jenna Dewan doesn’t think anything can get in the way of her friendship with ex Channing Tatum.

In the 15th anniversary issue of Vegas magazine — her first cover since announcing she and her husband of nearly nine years had decided to split — the 37-year-old said that the pair “started out as friends” and would remain friends “no matter what.”

“We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition,” Dewan told the publication.

“When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005], it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what,” she added.

Wednesday marked one month since the Dewan and Tatum, 38, announced their decision to “lovingly … separate as a couple” in a joint statement exclusive to PEOPLE.

Though the duo is no longer together romantically, they still enjoy an amicable relationship and are committed to putting their daughter Everly, who turns 5 this month, first.

“Jenna is still on good terms with Channing,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday of Dewan and the actor. “They get along. They spend some time together as a family, but mostly separately with Everly.”

And while the separation has been an adjustment for the family, the source says Dewan is “doing well.”

Three weeks after the pair announced their split, Dewan changed her name on social media from “Jenna Dewan Tatum” back to “Jenna Dewan.”

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”