Pregnant Jenna Dewan Celebrates Her Engagement to Steve Kazee During Dinner with Friends

Jenna Dewan is toasting to her happy news.

On Friday night, just days after announcing that boyfriend Steve Kazee had popped the question, Dewan attended a dinner celebrating her engagement. On her Instagram Story, the actress and dancer shared a photo of the night’s menu, which read “Congratulations Jenna!” at the top.

Dewan, 39, also posted a video showing all of her friends who attended the dinner.

The Flirty Dancing host and Kazee, 44, both shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday with the same photo of the couple sharing a sweet kiss.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan wrote in her caption.

Kazee used his caption to quote some lyrics from the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars, writing, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Dewan and Kazee’s engagement news comes as they are expecting their first child together. The happy couple shared the pregnancy news with PEOPLE in September, saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

The former Step Up actress already has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Earlier this week, Dewan shared a sweet snapshot from the moment Kazee proposed. The intimate photo showed an emotional Kazee on one knee holding the unique engagement ring in a wooden box as Dewan sat on a couch and raised her hands in excitement.

“This moment,” Dewan wrote on the picture, adding a heart eyes emoji.

The pair also shared loving tribute posts to each other on Valentine’s Day last week.

“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what I could’ve expected or imagined, and every day I am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you,” Dewan wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. “I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me I am the luckiest girl alive❤️”

“My whole 🖤 ” Kazee wrote in his own post. “I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughter’s life. Thank you for bringing this new little life into the world. Thank you for loving me like you have. You have healed me with your heart.”