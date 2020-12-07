Jenna Dewan Celebrates 40th Birthday at Home with Her Fiancé and Children: 'It Was Perfect'
The actress celebrated her birthday on Thursday alongside her fiancé Steve Kazee and her two children: daughter Everly and son Callum
Jenna Dewan's 40th birthday didn't go exactly as she'd hoped, but it was "perfect" nevertheless.
The actress and dancer celebrated her birthday on Thursday and shared a selfie on Instagram Sunday to commemorate the occasion, writing, "As much as i would’ve loved to celebrate this milestone birthday with a wild bash amongst all of our friends and family...we are in the middle of a pandemic."
"And i care deeply about other peoples lives," she continued. "So instead, i celebrated at home with Steve, Evie and Callum and it was PERFECT💓💓."
Dewan, who is engaged to actor Steve Kazee, shares 9-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel with him and 7-year-old daughter Everly Tatum with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.
"This year has been challenging but has also taught me so much about myself, the world and who i want to be in it," Dewan wrote. "And because I’m someone who believes it all happens for a reason, i will take all the lessons into this next chapter and create with awe and intention and trust. Love you all!!"
The mother of two also shared a photo of herself and Everly hugging while lying on a blanket in a second Instagram post.
“The joy in the pause ❤️," she wrote in the caption.
Dewan and Kazee welcomed their son on March 6, just "a week before the world was crazy" with COVID-19, she told PEOPLE in August.
"I had to remember that I needed to look after myself too, during this whole process,” Dewan said at the time. “I’ve been trying to find time for centering and balance with meditation. That’s been hugely important after having a baby. You kind of come back into yourself and take some me time."
She admitted that the last few months have been filled with ups and downs for her family of four, as they navigate the pandemic.
"It's funny because having a baby is its own form of a quarantine in a sense," she said. "There's just a real grounding and hominess that happens after a baby anyway, but not being able to have family members and friends come visit was tough. Also just the inherent stress that you are picking up on. Just seeing what’s happening in the world was the biggest challenge for me after having him. But it’s been an incredible family bonding time for all of us. We’ve been in the house with anything else distracting us, so that’s been a blessing."