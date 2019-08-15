Jenna Dewan Says Boyfriend Steve Kazee Was ‘Very Helpful’ While Filming Netflix Musical Series

Jenna Dewan had special help while filming her latest project.

The actress and dancer next stars in Soundtrack, a new Netflix musical series that pushed her into the world of musical theater. Luckily, her boyfriend Steve Kazee, a musical theater veteran, knows all about that side of the business.

“You know what, he did give me some little tips and hints there, because it was my first musical experience,” Dewan told ET about her boyfriend’s help. “So, yeah, he was very helpful.”

Kazee is a Broadway veteran who won best actor a musical at the Tony Awards in 2012 for his role in Once.

Dewan is excited to step into her boyfriend’s world for the new show, which serves as a sort of anthology series.

“It’s a musical drama,” Dewan said. “Every episode is its own self-contained love story musical, so there’s song, there’s dance, there’s acting. It’s really unique. I don’t think you’ll ever see anything like it. It’s cool.”

Days after PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating last October, Dewan and Kazee were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other in the middle of a sidewalk. Their relationship became public months after her April 2018 spit from ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” a source said at the time. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight, and it’s becoming more serious.”

“They have a lot in common,” the source added.

On December 3, in honor of Dewan’s birthday, Kazee shared a series of photo booth images of himself and the actress playfully making faces, laughing and sharing a kiss.

“Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” the actor wrote in the caption.