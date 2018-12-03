Jenna Dewan's New Boyfriend Steve Kazee Gets Very Flirty in Her Instagram Comments

Jenna Dewan‘s new flame Steve Kazee isn’t afraid to gush about his new lady.

After the actress, 37, posted an Instagram promoting her new collection, Jenna Dewan x Danskin, the Broadway star, 43, dove into in her comments section to give her some love. The flirty comment was first caught by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

“Have you found your favorite yet??” Dewan wrote as her caption, with Kazee replying, “Yes. I have.”

Dewan and Kazee haven’t been shy about showing off their blossoming love. Days after PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating, the pair were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other as people walked by on the sidewalk.

Making the moment even cuter, the duo wore coordinated looks. While Dewan opted for light blue jeans and a black top, Kazee wore a light denim shirt and black pants. Both rocked black shoes, with Dewan in heels and Kazee in loafers.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Dewan and the Tony Award-winning actor have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

The insider added the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

“They have a lot in common,” the source added.

News of the relationship came just weeks after her ex Channing Tatum was linked to singer Jessie J. Dewan and Tatum filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings in April 2018. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody, and the actress has requested child and spousal support.