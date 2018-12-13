Going Strong! Everything We Know About Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Blossoming Love

It’s been a few months since PEOPLE confirmed Jenna Dewan is dating Broadway star Steve Kazee — and the new couple has only gotten stronger.

Their latest outing came Wednesday night when Dewan, 38, proudly supported Kazee, 43, from the audience as he took on the role of Jamie in Love Actually Live at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee David Livingston/Getty Images (2)

When Kazee took the stage, a supportive Dewan was seen in the audience proudly smiling ear-to-ear and giggling. The Resident actress even cheered and clapped for Kazee when he took his jacket off on stage during one scene, in preparation to jump into a lake after his papers blew into the water.

When the show ended and the cast came out for their curtain call, the actress threw her hands in the air, clapping, cheering and catcalling her boyfriend.

Even before the supportive outing, Dewan and Kazee haven’t been shy about showing off their blossoming love.

The two were first linked together in late October, with a source telling PEOPLE that the two had “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.” The insider added the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

"They have a lot in common," the source added.

Shortly after, the new couple was spotted kissing with their arms wrapped around each other in the middle of a sidewalk in Palm Springs. The couple was also spotted walking while holding hands in the famous desert destination one day before their PDA-filled outing.

Most recently, the pair showed off their affection on social media. On Dec. 3, in honor of Dewan’s birthday, Kazee shared a series of photo booth images of himself and the actress playfully making faces, laughing and sharing a kiss.

“Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” the actor wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee Wishes Her a Happy 38th Birthday with Kissing Booth Photo

That same day, Kazee also dove into in her comments section to give her some love. The flirty comment was first caught by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs. “Have you found your favorite yet??” Dewan wrote as her caption, with Kazee replying, “Yes. I have.”

News of the relationship came just weeks after her ex Channing Tatum was linked to singer Jessie J.

Dewan and Tatum filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings in April 2018. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Everly, and the actress has requested child and spousal support.