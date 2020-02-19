Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s Love Story: From Meeting While She Was Married to the Engagement

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are crazy in love!

The actress, 39, and Tony winner, 44, recently got engaged after announcing they are expecting a child together, but their love story has been going on for much longer.

Though the pair were first linked in September 2018, a few months after Dewan’s split from ex Channing Tatum, they had previously met while she was still married to the Magic Mike star.

“I had met Steve years ago in a flash, it must’ve been five minutes,” she told PEOPLE in October. “I saw him perform in Once on Broadway and I was just totally blown away by his talent. My mom was with me, and we got to go backstage and meet the actors. He just had a cool [energy] about him.”

“Obviously I was married and so we never spoke or saw each other again for six years, but I never forgot the moment,” she continued. “And then six years later, obviously it becomes public knowledge that we’re separated and he contacted me.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

During their initial hours-long phone call, Dewan said there was an “immediate connection” that only got deeper when they met in person. She added that their relationship “was truly, completely meant to be.”

“I wasn’t looking for it,” she said. “But it sort of took me by complete storm. It happened when I least expected it.”

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

About a year after going public with their relationship, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby together — the first child for Kazee and second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old Everly with Tatum. Several months later, the two moved in together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family,” they told PEOPLE exclusively in September 2019, after sharing the news of the pregnancy.

Dewan and Kazee revealed their engagement Tuesday on their respective Instagram accounts, both sharing a sweet shot of them kissing that shows off Dewan’s engagement ring. Dewan captioned her post, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️.”

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee wrote alongside the same photo. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”