Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are 'Very Serious' — 'There Are Talks About the Future': Source

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are taking their relationship to the next level.

The 38-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with Kazee, 43, in a sweet Instagram photo of the two of them last week.

Although they’ve been dating for months, this was the first time Dewan shared a photograph of the Tony Award-winning actor on her social media account — and a sign of things to come.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”

Dewan shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum. The two announced their split in April 2018.

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” continues the source. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

The couple’s relationship may be taking a deeper turn as they spend more time together.

“There are talks about the future,” adds the insider. “Jenna loves being a mom and would love to have another baby and a sibling for Everly.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE the two were dating in October. While Dewan has kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Kazee hasn’t shied away from expressing his love for the dancer on social media.

In February, Kazee shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day with a photo of Dewan looking at the camera from a bed.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote in the caption.

He added, “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love.”

Dewan and Tatum, 39, filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings in April 2018. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of Everly and the actress has requested child and spousal support. Tatum is dating singer Jessie J.