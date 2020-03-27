Jenna Dewan and Fiancé Steve Kazee Say They're Focused on 'New Parenthood,' Not Wedding Planning

Image zoom

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are fully immersed in loving life at home with Callum Michael Rebel, born March 6 in Los Angeles.

The couple has been hunkered down at home since Callum’s birth, before the COVID-19 quarantine and stay-home orders were issued by local authorities and are choosing to focus on the positives of being together as a family, which also includes Dewan’s daughter Everly, 6, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“I was planning to nest at home and spend time and really good quality time with our new baby, so not much of that has changed,” says Dewan, 39. “The difference is we’re not having any visitors.”

Image zoom Jenna Dewan with son Callum Elizabeth Messina

And although the couple became engaged in February, they are focused on their newly-expanded family, not wedding planning.

“We have not started any planning yet,” Dewan says. “Right now we’re enjoying our new life of parenthood and soaking up this gorgeous newborn. We’ll get there when we get there.”

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Elizabeth Messina/Instagram

The Flirty Dancing host says in the meantime she is loving watching fiancé Kazee, 44, fully embrace fatherhood.

“It comes so natural to him and he’s really embraced it and he’s just incredible,” she says. “And it doesn’t hurt that our wonderful son gets to hear his lullabies.”

(Kazee won a Tony award for his performance in the musical “Once” on Broadway.)

Image zoom Steve Kazee with son Callum Elizabeth Messina

Dewan says knew he’d be a great father but has so far been blown away by how “incredible” he is with Callum.

“I knew he had this gift because I’ve gotten to see him be incredible with my daughter,” she says. “But seeing him with a newborn and the gentleness he has. Just watching him look into Callum’s eyes and sing to him and hold him. He really just embraced it in a way that like I was pretty blown away by.”

Dewan and Kazee originally met in passing six years ago, but didn’t officially connect and begin dating until six months after Dewan and ex husband Tatum separated in 2018. Dewan told PEOPLE their connection was “instant” and the relationship took her “by complete storm.” The couple announced they were expecting their first child together right around their one year dating anniversary.

In February Kazee surprised Dewan with a proposal at her baby shower.

“I had no idea,” she says of the engagement. “He started singing this song and at the end said ‘Will you marry me?’ All of my closest friends were there, it was such a special moment. Apparently Evie was in on this for months and didn’t tell me, which is adorable.”

