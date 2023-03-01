Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by 'Someone I Had Worked with' While Making 'Hunger Games'

Jena Malone is sharing her truth.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress said she was dealing with "a swirling mix of emotions" as she posted a photo from the French countryside, taken immediately after wrapping 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, the final film in the blockbuster series.

As Malone explained, while she "was so full of gratitude for this project," she said she "was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone [she] had worked with" during the making of the film.

"A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru," she continued. "I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty."

Reps for Malone and Lionsgate did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Wednesday.

While she said it has been "hard to talk about the hunger games and [her character] Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time," the Donnie Darko star added that she's "ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt."

"I've worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself," Malone also said in her caption.

Near the end of her post, the actress sent "lots of love to you survivors out there," acknowledging that the "[healing] process is so slow and non linear."

"I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard," she concluded.

Willow Shields, who played Primrose Everdeen in the Hunger Games films, commented on Malone's post, "This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena ❤️."

Jena Malone and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015). Lionsgate/Color Force/Kobal/Shutterstock

Malone's post comes six months after she said on Instagram that she has been "finding words that feel more right to explore" her sexuality, and went on to write the words "pansexuality," "sapiosexuality" and "polyamory" as she continued to explore her sexual identity.

In August, she told The Hollywood Reporter she had been thinking about her sexuality "for a while" before making the post and it "felt so nice" to share it with her followers.

"The sexual journey is so beautiful," said the Stepmom actress. "I mean, all of the identity journeys are so cool. I feel like I'm a little bit late to the game in being able to have less shame. I've been loving the process of learning more about myself and others through different terms that open windows, those windows then turns into doors, and then I arrive at a place to find all this cool stuff out there."

"It's a part of humanity now to have all these ceremonies of exclamation around coming out and renouncing [an identity] and celebrating that space for yourself," she added. "It's a really sweet, human experience. I love getting to learn more about myself no matter the age or my experience."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.