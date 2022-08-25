Jena Malone Says It 'Felt So Nice' Coming Out as Pansexual: 'Love Getting to Learn More About Myself'

Jena Malone called her journey toward coming out as pansexual a "really sweet, human experience."

Malone, 37, shared in an Instagram post last Saturday that she has been "finding words that feel more right to explore" her sexuality, going on to write the words "pansexuality," "sapiosexuality" and "polyamory" as she continues to explore her sexual identity.

On Wednesday, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she had been thinking about her sexuality "for a while" before making the post and it "felt so nice" to share it with her followers.

"The sexual journey is so beautiful," said the Stepmom and Hunger Games actress. "I mean, all of the identity journeys are so cool. I feel like I'm a little bit late to the game in being able to have less shame. I've been loving the process of learning more about myself and others through different terms that open windows, those windows then turns into doors, and then I arrive at a place to find all this cool stuff out there."

"It's a part of humanity now to have all these ceremonies of exclamation around coming out and renouncing [an identity] and celebrating that space for yourself," she added. "It's a really sweet, human experience. I love getting to learn more about myself no matter the age or my experience."

Asked about Malone's sibling's comment on her Instagram post in which they wrote: "looks like we're a whole family of queers huh?," the Adopting Audrey actress said she has "a really supportive family and they've been that way for whatever, however or whoever I am or what I bring to the table."

"It's all exciting and wonderful and perfectly great. But yeah, my sister is queer and I grew up with two moms who were lovers and then they split. My mom sort of became hetero again, mostly through an understanding of Christianity," Malone said. "And then my god mom married her partner of 17 years now. So I have three moms and my dad, who has been a hetero man all his life."

"I have the whole spectrum," she added. "It's nice to be able to have these different types of conversations with everyone. I feel really blessed to have an accepting family."

Malone wrote in the caption to her Instagram post, "I guess It felt like I was a heterosexual man in a woman's body. I visualized his desires and placed them on to me. But this, was never the whole of the story that was meant for me. So I've been learning a new way to tell it. Using words to guide me not define me."

Her announcement was accompanied by "a soft and sleepy little stretch of a dance" video. Malone, who is mom to 6-year-old son Ode, noted in the caption that she originally intended on sharing the news on Pansexual Visibility Day, which is May 24, but "I'm a mom and I'm always a few months late for everything."