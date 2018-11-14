Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Armie Hammer 'Sounds Like a Real A—Hat' for Criticizing Stan Lee Tributes

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is taking issue with Armie Hammer‘s critique of celebrity tributes to Stan Lee.

After Lee, who was behind Marvel Comics’ iconic superheroes, died at age 95, Hammer tweeted Monday in a since-deleted post, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

“If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” the Call Me By Your Name star continued in a reply to a fan that is still online. “Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

RELATED: Stan Lee Called Racism and Bigotry ‘Among the Deadliest Social Ills’ in His Marvel Comics Column

In a tweet that’s since been deleted, the Walking Dead actor criticized Hammer’s posts. “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” Morgan wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada and ComicBook.com. “You sound like a real a—hat.”

Reps for Hammer and Morgan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.