Jeff Ross Remembers 'Wonderful Pal' Gilbert Gottfried: 'Nobody Made Me Laugh So Hard'

Jeff Ross is remembering his late friend, Gilbert Gottfried.

Ross, 56, posted a tribute to Gottfried, who died Tuesday at age 67 following "a long illness," according to a statement released by his family.

The same day Gottfried's family announced his death, Ross shared a series of photos of himself, Gottfried and their friends on Instagram, where he wrote a statement honoring the Aladdin star.

"I got to say goodbye to Gil last night. He went quietly (surprising, I know) in his sleep from a rare muscle disease that's been bugging him for awhile," Ross began. "He handled it all like a champ - performing until the end."

"Nobody made me laugh so hard. He was a wonderful pal and a great dad to young Max and Lily," Ross continued, referring to Gottfried's two children: 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.

He then mentioned Gottfried's wife, writing, "My heart goes out to Dara who took such great care of him. Although today is a sad day, please keep laughing as loud as possible so Gil and Bob and Norm can hear it. Xo"

Ross was seemingly referring to comedians Bob Saget, who died in January, and Norm Macdonald, who died in September 2021.

jeff ross, Gilbert Gottfried Credit: Jeff Ross/Instagram

Gottfried was known for his stand-up comedy, as well as his roles in Problem Child, Beverly Hills Cop II and the animated children's series Cyberchase.

His friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed his death to PEOPLE in an official statement: "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

