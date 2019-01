The two (pictured in 2003) met after MacKenzie graduated from Princeton University with an English degree. She moved to New York City and interviewed at the investment management firm D.E. Shaw, where the future Amazon founder and CEO was the first person who interviewed her.

“My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh,” she recalled to Vogue in 2013. “How could you not fall in love with that laugh?”

The pair were engaged within three months after their first date, and married within six, according to Vogue.