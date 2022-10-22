Jeff Goldblum's Wife Emilie Planned a 'Surprise' Italy Vacation for the Actor's 70th Birthday 

"Here's to many more adventures together," Emilie Livingston wrote in a birthday tribute to husband Jeff Goldblum

By
Published on October 22, 2022 02:20 PM
Emilie Goldblum /Instagram. Jeff Goldblum 70th B Day. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkBW8IIKKSN/
Photo: Emilie Goldblum /Instagram.

Emilie Livingston is celebrating husband Jeff Goldblum's birthday with a "surprise" vacation!

In honor of the actor's 70th birthday on Saturday, the former Olympian, 39, planned a trip to Italy to commemorate the milestone occasion.

In a post shared on Instagram Friday, Livingston asked her husband, "Where do you think we're going?" to which he playfully responded, "I think I misheard. I thought we were going to Staples."

Photos and clips of the couple in Italy, set to music, completed the post, as Livingston wrote in her caption that she'd packed Goldblum's suitcase and planned a train and car ride to their "surprise destination."

"Now that we are here living this intoxicating dream it's even more magical!" she added.

In the comments section, Goldblum chimed in, writing: "My darling, what a surprise❤️❤️❤️."

Jeff Goldblum 70th B Day. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChS29rph-Z4/ Jeff Goldblum/Instagram
Jeff Goldblum/Instagram

Livingston later shared a second Instagram tribute to her husband, alongside a photo of the two of them.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, partner in life, in everything that you choose to do whether it be for pleasure or for your professional life I walk with you every step of the way! Here's to many more adventures together with our beautiful boys!!! #loveofmylife #jeffgoldblum #maisongoldblum #initaly," her caption read.

She also shared a photo of Goldblum eating some birthday dessert on her Instagram Story, with a beautiful Italian hillside in the background.

Emilie Goldblum /Instagram. Jeff Goldblum 70th B Day. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkBW8IIKKSN/
Emilie Goldblum /Instagram

The athlete and actor met in 2011, announced their engagement in July 2014, and tied the knot at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, 2014. Since then, they've had two sons: Charlie Ocean in 2015 and River Joe in 2017.

To mark his birthday, Goldblum posted a photo of his own on Instagram, which featured him holding a sign that read "Welcome to Florence" with the names of his family members written below.

"After lots of fun work shooting a new project, I'm excited to be reunited with my family on a new adventure - ciao!!! 🤌🏼🇮🇹❤️‍🔥 @emiliegoldblum," the Jurassic World star wrote in the caption.

