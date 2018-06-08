Jeff Goldblum's Wife Reveals the Couple Consulted a Therapist Before Deciding to Get Married

Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston took their time before deciding to tie the knot.

The couple exchanged vows at the historic Chateau Marmont hotel in 2014 after several years of dating.

On Thursday, Livingston, 35, posted a sweet photo of her and Goldblum locking lips on Instagram, adding a long caption that provided some context into the decision making process behind their nuptials.

In the beginning of their relationship, Livingston said, “I wondered if this feeling could be true because I hadn’t experienced such innocent, passionate, tender, honest love before so quickly.”

She added, “We were just honest and aware from day one and took our relationship day by day until I had to express my feelings of wanting a family with HIM and to share the rest of my life with his beautiful soul!”

Opening herself up to Goldblum was “scary,” Livingston said, explaining that she feared the actor “might not want kids or to marry again.” Goldblum, 65, was previously married to actresses Patricia Gaul and Geena Davis.

The Canadian dancer and gymnast said she and Goldblum “just kept talking about it together and with our therapist until we decided that it was the right thing to do!”

Offering advice to other women in similar situations, she said, “Ladies, stay true to yourself, have fun but when it stops being fun be honest with yourself and your mate and be open to discussions that may be uncomfortable at first but worth releasing in a calm and safe environment!!!”

She ended by saying, “I love this man with ALL of my heart!,” adding, “Thank you universe.”

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor shares two sons, 11-month-old River Joe and 2½-year-old Charlie Ocean, with Livingston.

“I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be,” Goldblum told British outlet iNews of his kids recently. “And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it.”

(L-R) Jeff Goldblum, his sons: River Joe and Charlie Ocean, and his wife Emilie Livingston. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Goldblum explained that following a 2009 online rumor that he had died, he has thought more about what will happen when that time does come, “because I’m 65 and one of my children is 2½ and the other is 10 months.”

He added, “It was a nasty rumor, which of course brings us to the mill of information-spreading that is not based on facts. That can be alarming and poisonous, and we should be very vigilant about rejecting it.”